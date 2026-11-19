In a significant move, the retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to allow systematic withdrawals instead of lump sum withdrawal of the entire corpus of a member at the time of their retirement.

The systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), which is going to be discussed in the meeting of the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on Thursday, proposes to allow retiring members to retain their savings within the EPF ecosystem, continue earning EPF interest, and receive post-retirement income without surrendering ownership of the residual corpus, officials said.

At present, an EPFO member becomes eligible to withdraw 100% of the accumulated EPF balance upon retirement at the age of 58 years and claim monthly EPS pension after at least ten years of service.

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Under the proposed SWP plan, the EPFO intends to provide multiple withdrawal options: full systematic withdrawal, or partial lump-sum withdrawal with SWP for the balance, or interest-only withdrawal models.

Withdrawal tenure & nominee rights

The proposal, if approved, is likely to benefit around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years who possess provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh, as per internal EPFO estimates.

“Under the proposal, the withdrawal period may extend up to the prescribed tenure while the unwithdrawn corpus will remain invested within the EPF Fund and continue to earn EPF interest on the running balance. Also, the retiree will be allowed to terminate the SWP and withdraw the remaining balance at any stage,” an official said.

The EPFO authorities plan to incorporate provisions to enable spouse or nominee continuation rights for the SWP for the balance EPF corpus of the member on the same terms in the event of death of the member during the SWP tenure, officials said.

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The SWP proposal may also allow members to make voluntary contributions directly into their EPF accounts through digital channels designated by EPFO independent of employer payroll systems. “Such contributions would not require employer matching contributions and would be credited directly into the member’s provident fund account, subject to limits prescribed under the Income-tax Act and those decided by the CBT,” the official said.

Coverage for informal, gig workers

Further, in a bid to address the gig workers and informal sector employees, the EPFO also proposes to introduce third-party micro contributions wherein voluntary micro-contributions such as tips, gifts, gratuities, and similar payments will be allowed directly into EPF accounts through Universal Account Number (UAN)-linked digital payment mechanisms. “This would enable informal and incidental income streams to be converted into long-term retirement savings,” the official said.

The proposed architecture of the SWP scheme is being explored to allow for the possibility that the scheme may be extended to facilitate social security coverage and retirement savings for gig workers, platform workers, construction workers, domestic workers, street vendors, home-based workers and other informal workers, officials said.

However, the proposed SWP scheme is not proposed to be applicable to members of exempted trusts at present and would be limited to members of the statutory fund only. Exempted establishments maintain their own provident funds based on the EPF contribution from their employees and are required to provide interest rate at the same level as announced by the EPFO and deposit only the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) component of the employees’ contribution with the EPFO.

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Officials said the proposal does not create any direct recurring liability on the central government, the EPFO, or the Employees’ Pension Fund, since all withdrawals will be funded from the member’s own provident fund accumulations.