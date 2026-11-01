EPFO launches WhatsApp service to check PF balance, passbook, last five transactions

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday launched a set of user-friendly measures for subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including a WhatsApp service that will allow them to access their PF balance and other details through a verified platform.

The retirement fund body, which has over 34 crore total members and more than 8 crore active subscribers, also launched automatic settlement of inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000.

Under the verified WhatsApp service, EPF subscribers will be able to access their PF balance, latest transactions and passbook, along with receiving personalised guidance and assistance on the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).