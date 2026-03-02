EPFO keeps interest rate unchanged for third year in a row at 8.25% for FY26

The EPFO’s investment returns are linked to the yield on government securities and equity returns. (File Photo)

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), headed by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in its 239th meeting held Monday recommended keeping the interest rate for financial year 2025-26 unchanged from previous year at 8.25% for its over 7.8 crore contributing subscribers. This is the third year in the row that EPF interest rate has been kept unchanged at 8.25%.

The decision to maintain the interest rate comes in a year when elections are going to be held in four states and one UT. The previous hike in EPF interest rate to 8.25% was announced in 2024 for the financial year 2023-24 from 8.15% in 2022-23.