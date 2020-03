Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cut the interest rate on the employee provident fund to 8.50 per cent for financial year 2019-20. (File photo) Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cut the interest rate on the employee provident fund to 8.50 per cent for financial year 2019-20. (File photo)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reduced the interest rate on the employee provident fund to 8.50 per cent for the ongoing financial year 2019-20, down from 8.65 per cent in the previous fiscal, news agency PTI reported citing Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

More to come

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd