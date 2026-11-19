Aanchal Magazine is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on... Read More
- Tags:
- EPFO
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved a systematic withdrawal plan that will allow members to draw down their retirement savings in periodic instalments instead of taking the entire provident fund corpus as a lump sum.
The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees also approved reducing the minimum balance that members must retain to 10% from 25% and reversed a change made last year that had lengthened the waiting period for final provident fund withdrawal after unemployment.
Members will now once again be allowed to claim premature final settlement of their provident fund after remaining unemployed for two months, instead of the 12-month period introduced in October 2025. The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal will remain 36 months.
The systematic withdrawal plan is expected to come into effect within about two months after amendments are made to the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme.
Under the framework discussed by the board, retiring members would be able to leave part or all of their savings within the EPF system and receive periodic payouts while the unwithdrawn balance continues to earn the prevailing EPF interest rate.
The proposal envisaged several options, including full systematic withdrawals, a partial lump-sum withdrawal combined with periodic payouts on the remaining balance, and an interest-only withdrawal model.
At present, EPFO members can withdraw 100% of their accumulated provident fund balance on retirement at the age of 58. Members with at least 10 years of eligible service can separately receive a monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme.
EPFO internal estimates had indicated that around 6.32 lakh members above the age of 55 with provident fund savings exceeding Rs 5 lakh could benefit from the systematic withdrawal option.
The proposed framework also allows a retiree to stop the systematic withdrawal plan and withdraw the remaining balance at any stage. In the event of the member’s death during the payout period, the spouse or nominee would be able to continue receiving withdrawals from the remaining corpus on the same terms.
The EPFO had also considered allowing members to make voluntary contributions directly into their provident fund accounts through designated digital channels, independent of employer payroll systems.
A separate proposal discussed by the board sought to enable small third-party contributions such as tips, gifts and gratuities to be credited to UAN-linked provident fund accounts, potentially extending retirement savings options to gig workers, platform workers, domestic workers and others in the informal sector.