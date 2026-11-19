The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved a systematic withdrawal plan that will allow members to draw down their retirement savings in periodic instalments instead of taking the entire provident fund corpus as a lump sum.

The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees also approved reducing the minimum balance that members must retain to 10% from 25% and reversed a change made last year that had lengthened the waiting period for final provident fund withdrawal after unemployment.

Members will now once again be allowed to claim premature final settlement of their provident fund after remaining unemployed for two months, instead of the 12-month period introduced in October 2025. The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal will remain 36 months.