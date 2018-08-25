EPFO adds 7.93 lakh subscribers in June; 42,197 new members for NPS

About 1.19 crore employees registered under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) during September-June. About 1.19 crore employees registered under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) during September-June.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 7.93 lakh subscribers in June this year, while 42,197 new members were added under National Pension Scheme (NPS) during June. The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) added 13.04 lakh subscribers during June, data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday showed.

In May, the net addition of EPFO subscribers had stood at 6.38 lakh, for NPS at 56,336 and for ESIC at 13.18 lakh, the data showed.

A net addition of 47.13 lakh subscribers was recorded by EPFO in September 2017-June 2018, while about 6.10 lakh new subscribers were added under NPS during the same period, the data showed.



Age-wise breakup of the EPFO data showed that the highest addition in June was seen in the age group of 18-21 years with 2.53 lakh subscribers, comprising about 32 per cent of the total addition. Addition of 2.05 lakh was seen in the 22-25 year age group and 1.20 lakh in the group of 29-35 years.

In NPS, the highest contribution to the number of new subscribers was in the above 35 years category, comprising 29.6 per cent of the new subscribers.

The ministry said that the numbers are dynamic and may overlap. “The levels of employment are from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive,” it said. It further said that the report gives “different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level”.

The enrollment numbers of EPFO have already been revised downwards for each of the month since September 2017. The net enrollment numbers for September-May were revised down by 5.54 lakh or 12.4 per cent to 39.2 lakh from its earlier estimate released last month.

