EPFO-Aadhaar linking deadline nears: Here’s how to do it online

EPFO-Aadhaar linking: Retirement fund manager EPFO has said that its subscribers will have to link their Aadhaar card with their Provident Fund (PF) accounts by September 1, 2021, in order to continue receiving funds into their account.

“After 1st September 2021, the employers will not be able to remit monthly PF and allied dues in respect of their employees whose Aadhaar numbers are not seeded with UAN (Universal Account Number) and they (Employer) will be liable for any legal/statutory/ membership/service delivery aspects affecting such employees of theirs,” the EPFO said in a statement.

Initially, Aadhaar seeding with UAN was made mandatory from June 1, 2021. However, this deadline for the Aadhaar seeding was further extended till September 1, 2021.

The EPFO said that it has repeatedly pursued all the employers in its jurisdiction through SMS, emails, telephone calls to complete the Aadhaar seeding and is again appealing to all employers to complete the process before the September deadline.

The EPFO had decided to make the Aadhaar seeding compulsory after a labour ministry notification in this regard. According to news agency PTI, a notification was issued by the labour ministry on May 3, which mandated the ministry and bodies working under it to seek Aadhaar numbers from the beneficiaries under the Social Security Code. The Code was passed last year by Parliament.

Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar with your EPFO account

Users can link their Aadhaar card with their existing EPFO account online. Here’s a step by step guide:

*Visit epfindia.gov.in

*In the Online Services tab, click on E-KYC Portal.

*Enter your Aadhaar number, and wait for the OTP to be generated.



*Fill in your Aadhaar number again and verify the OTP.

*Your Aadhaar will be linked with your PF account.