Energy storage mandate: Why power distributors face a funding challenge

As the government works on a mandate requiring electricity distribution utilities (discoms) to add energy storage capacity, concerns are emerging over the ability of financially stressed discoms to shoulder the additional investment burden, given their already stretched finances and limited capacity to fund new infrastructure.

While the specific storage capacity that utilities will be required to procure has not been finalised yet, the proposed mandate is at an early stage of formulation, with its contours still being worked out.

The development comes as energy storage systems are becoming vital as the country rapidly scales up its renewable energy capacity to meet its climate goals. However, the growing share of intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind is posing a challenge for the power system: generation is often abundant during certain hours but insufficient to meet demand at other times.