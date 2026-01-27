Energy sector at centre of India’s aspirations, presents $500-billion opportunity: PM Modi to investors

India, while being among the largest consumers of crude, has an oil import dependency level of over 88%, and has been looking to increase domestic oil and gas production by intensifying exploration efforts.

google-preferred-btn
IndiaThe Prime Minister said that India is on its path to become the world’s top oil refiner, with efforts underway to increase the country’s refining capacity to over 300 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). (file photo)

Calling on global investors to invest in India’s energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that sector is at the centre of India’s aspirations and presents a $500-billion investment opportunity. Addressing the India Energy Week in Goa virtually, the Prime Minister counted oil and gas exploration, refining, liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain, and petrochemicals as sectors with massive growth and investment opportunities in India.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is riding the “reforms express” and has been undertaking measures to liberalise India’s hydrocarbons sector and create a transparent and investor-friendly environment in an effort to move beyond energy security to “energy independence”. He said that the country is building an energy sector ecosystem that can fulfill its own demand, and make energy exports competitive through affordable refining and transportation solutions.

Also read | ‘Indian industry exploring different paths to conform with EU carbon tax norms’: Secy of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

“India is the fastest-growing major economy, which means the demand for energy products is constantly increasing here. Additionally, India provides excellent opportunities to meet global demand. Today, India is one of the top five exporters of petroleum products in the world. Our export coverage extends to over 150 countries, and this capability of India will be very useful to you,” Modi said, addressing delegates at India’s premier annual energy event.

The Prime Minister said that India is on its path to become the world’s top oil refiner, with efforts underway to increase the country’s refining capacity to over 300 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the current around 260 mtpa, which is an opportunity for investors. India is one of the few major economies where petroleum demand is still on the rise. The country is also a net exporter of petroleum products, and some global majors have shown an interest in investing in the country’s refining and petrochemicals sectors.

“India has such a large population and our economy is continuously growing. In such a scenario, the demand for petrochemical products in India is also going to rise constantly. Therefore, we need a very large energy infrastructure, and your investment in this will give you a lot of growth. Besides all this, there are many opportunities for you to invest in downstream activities in India,” Modi said.

Also read | Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 bets big on N-Power, tweaks tariffs and cross-subsidy rules

India, while being among the largest consumers of crude, has an oil import dependency level of over 88%, and has been looking to increase domestic oil and gas production by intensifying exploration efforts. Inviting global investors to invest in hydrocarbon exploration in India, Modi said that the government has carried out numerous reforms to make the sector investor friendly.

“We are striving to take investment in our oil and gas sector to $100 billion by the end of this decade. Our goal is also to expand the scope of exploration to 1 million square kilometres. With this vision, more than 170 blocks have been awarded. The Andaman Nicobar basin is also becoming our next hydrocarbon hub…we have carried out many reforms in the exploration sector. No-go areas have been significantly reduced. In the previous editions of India Energy Week, whatever suggestions you gave or whatever you said, we have changed our acts and rules accordingly. If you invest in the exploration sector, your company’s profitability is certain to increase,” Modi said.

Story continues below this ad

Given the government’s aim of increasing the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix to 15% from a little over 6% at present, Modi said that the demand for imported LNG is expected to grow considerably, which presents another opportunity for investors.

“We need to work on the entire LNG value chain. Today, India is also working on transportation at a very large scale. For LNG transportation, the ships that are needed—we are working on building them in India itself. Recently, a Rs 70,0000-crore programme for shipbuilding was started in India. Additionally, there are many investment opportunities in constructing terminals at the country’s ports for LNG. Great opportunities are also emerging for you to invest in projects related to regasification (of LNG),” the Prime Minister said.

“For the transportation of LNG, a very large pipeline network is also needed in India. In past years, we have done a lot on this, but there are still opportunities for large-scale investment. Today, the city gas distribution network has reached many cities in India, and we are rapidly connecting other cities to it. City gas distribution is also a very attractive area for your investment,” he added.

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
twitter

Sukalp Sharma is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 13 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
chhapra jail
When 1,200 prisoners took control of a jail, and an IPS officer broke protocol
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
The relationship continued to grow across borders
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement