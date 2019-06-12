‘Encourage asset creation by reducing tax on equity; Budget must focus to boost investment’

Amidst growing talk of slowdown and unemployment, Vikram Kirloskar, president, Confederation of Indian Industry said that the upcoming Union Budget should focus on pushing investment, boosting consumption and increasing employment. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said the government should reduce tax on equity to encourage asset creation will lead to employment generation. Excerpts:

What do you think the government can do in upcoming Budget to boost growth?

(The government should) encourage investment, consumption and employment. On investment side, is there a way to tax equity less? Right now we have corporation tax, dividend distribution tax. How will you get investments if the equity is taxed high? We need to encourage equity, debt can’t finance growth anymore. We have got too much debt. So encourage equity and growth of investment, besides easing of labour and land acquisition laws. We have also suggested reduction in corporate tax to make them competitive within the region that includes Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia.

A cut in corporate tax along with reduction in exemptions, so that you are revenue neutral. On employment, focus should be on key employment generating areas such as tourism, textiles, agri food processing industries, automobile, construction, realty and retail industry. Tourism is only 8 million in India, why not 80 million, it can be done by removing bottlenecks.

What is your view on private investment, how can it pick up?

I think equity is highly taxed. Equity tax is more than income tax, why would (entrepreneur) put in efforts. So you have to push the entrepreneurial spirit, which means you must allow people to develop and growth their equity. Equity will only go into asset investment where else will it go.

What kind of tax reduction are you suggesting?

See dividend is profit after tax, it’s already taxed. Remove the future taxes of the dividend. Capital gains tax, relook at the whole thing. If you want growth rate of more than 7.5 per cent going into double digits, you will have to encourage equity formation. Don’t do anything that discourages equity formation.

Do you think India’s financial system is fragile at the moment and needs fixing?

I don’t think it is fragile. We went through the whole Lehman crisis (largely unscathed) because of the prudent policies of the government. To a large extent, I have a lot of respect for the finance ministry and the RBI. We ran through the Lehman crisis like no other country in the world. So I have a lot of faith and trust in both of them that they we will continue to look after the interests of country. I think they know the limitations and they try to do things within that.

What do you make of the slowdown in the automobile sector, is it structural?

We are trying to get the data on this. I think there are two things for me. One may be economic and sentiment, retail finance is becoming expensive as NBFC crisis had some effect, then may be the sentiment of elections but now we have a stable government. Perhaps, there are also little bit of structural issues like prevalence of metro (across the country) and also shared mobility. I don’t have full data on either of this. We are collecting data and studying it. But I still feel we have a lot of headroom for growth.

We are still on a very low level on per capita basis. Road infrastructure is improving at a rapid pace and the country requires mobility to grow. It’s a chicken and egg situation, without mobility you cannot growth and without growth you cannot get extra mobility. I think it’s a temporary business cycle and every five years we go through something like this (slowdown).

What is your view on the broader economy which has slowed down?

I think our economy to some extent is dependent upon the world economy, which has also come down in the last four quarters. That certainly had its effect on it. I still see some upside for our economy. We still have a long way to go. I don’t think Indian economy is that fragile.

How big is the threat of protectionism?

My basic belief is free trade on a level playing field. As a country, we have to be competitive in everything we do. If we are not competitive then we have to protect ourselves. We should first focus on competitiveness that is cost, quality and delivery.