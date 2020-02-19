Employees likely to get lowest salary hike in a decade at 9.1%: Survey

The survey analysed over 1,000 companies from more than 20 industries. The companies were divided largely equally between manufacturing (500+ firms) and service (500+ firms). [Representational image] The survey analysed over 1,000 companies from more than 20 industries. The companies were divided largely equally between manufacturing (500+ firms) and service (500+ firms). [Representational image]

Employees working in India are likely to get an average annual hike of 9.1 per cent this year, which is the lowest increase in salary in over a decade, as per a recent survey by Aon Plc.

According to the 24th edition of the Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020, the average salary increase in 2020 is projected at 9.1 per cent for Indian employees, which is the lowest since 2009, when the average rise was 6.6 per cent.

When compared on a year-on-year basis, the hike which is projected in 2020 is down by 20 basis points (bps) from 9.3 per cent in the previous year, the survey revealed.

(Graph source: Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020) (Graph source: Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020)

The increase in average salary hike has witnessed a fall over the years after 2011 when the average salary increase grew by 12.6 per cent.

However, the survey says that despite the dip in the projections in 2020, two out of five participating companies in the survey project a double-digit increase, in anticipation of a positive economic outlook.

The survey analysed over 1,000 companies from more than 20 industries. The companies were divided largely equally between manufacturing (500+ firms) and service (500+ firms).

Coming to the individual sectors, the E-Commerce / Early Stage and Professional Services sectors are projected to give an average salary hike of 10.0 per cent in 2020. They are followed by Pharmaceutical / Medical Devices, Hi-Tech / Information Technology, ITeS, FMCG / Consumer Durables, Chemicals and Engineering / Manufacturing which are projected at 9.9 per cent, 9.6 per cent, 9.5 per cent, 9.3 per cent, 9.3 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.

(Source: Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020) (Source: Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020)

The Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020 findings also revealed that India still lead the race of salary increase among other countries in the Asia Pacific region including China, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and Japan.

(Image source: Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020) (Image source: Aon Salary Increase Survey 2020)

“Despite economic challenges in 2019, organizations in India are taking a positive view. Pay increases in India continue to be the highest in the region. A big reason for India’s higher salary increase, as compared to other growing economies, is the high inflation rate and the war for key talent and niche skills,” Tzeitel Fernandes, Partner, Rewards Solutions at Aon said in a statement.

Apart from the average salary increases, the survey also spoke about the compensation structure. According to it, the average variable pay or the performance-based compensation rose to 16.1 per cent in 2019 up from 15.2 per cent in 2018.

This apart, the survey also pointed out that the attrition rate also climbed to 16.1 per cent in 2019 from 15.8 per cent in 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd