Elon Musk’s counter to media criticism: Pravda — a website to rate journalists, take on fake news

Monday, June 18, 2018
Elon Musk plans on launching a new website called Pravda that will track the credibility of news organisations, reports, and journalists.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 10:02:34 am
elon musk, elon musk new website, elon musk media, tesla new car, tesla electric car, elon musk journalists, pravda, elon musk new car, spacex, tesla CEO, elon musk news Musk also said that he is going to call it Pravda, which is Russian for “truth”. (Source: Reuters)

Elon Musk, the Spacex and Tesla CEO, says he plans to build a website where readers can rate news stories and journalists according to how credible they think they are. The entrepreneur and billionaire CEO took to Twitter Thursday saying he planned on calling it Pravda – Russian for truth. This, after he has spent the last few days hitting out at journalists who have been critical of Tesla.

Pravda, interestingly, also happens to be the name of a newspaper formerly owned by the Communist Party in Russia. The Spacex CEO’s idea comes amid critical coverage of Tesla’s new car. Musk over the week has lashed out at the criticism of his company.

“Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers,” he had said in a tweet.

Tesla’s Model 3 production goals have missed targets and the company has seen top executives quit.

elon musk, elon musk new website, tesla new car, tesla car controversy, elon musk media, elon musk journalists, pravda, elon musk new car, spacex, tesla CEO, elon musk news, tesla model 3, tesla electric cars Elon Musk had recently been teasing the new Tesla Model 3 on Twitter (Image: Bloomberg)

Musk had also reacted against Reveal, a nonprofit news organization, that raised concerns over safety conditions at Tesla factories, earlier this week.

