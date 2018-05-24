Elon Musk’s counter to media criticism: Pravda — a website to rate journalists, take on fake news

Musk also said that he is going to call it Pravda, which is Russian for “truth”. (Source: Reuters) Musk also said that he is going to call it Pravda, which is Russian for “truth”. (Source: Reuters)

Elon Musk, the Spacex and Tesla CEO, says he plans to build a website where readers can rate news stories and journalists according to how credible they think they are. The entrepreneur and billionaire CEO took to Twitter Thursday saying he planned on calling it Pravda – Russian for truth. This, after he has spent the last few days hitting out at journalists who have been critical of Tesla.

Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Pravda, interestingly, also happens to be the name of a newspaper formerly owned by the Communist Party in Russia. The Spacex CEO’s idea comes amid critical coverage of Tesla’s new car. Musk over the week has lashed out at the criticism of his company.

“Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers,” he had said in a tweet.

Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Tesla’s Model 3 production goals have missed targets and the company has seen top executives quit.

Elon Musk had recently been teasing the new Tesla Model 3 on Twitter (Image: Bloomberg) Elon Musk had recently been teasing the new Tesla Model 3 on Twitter (Image: Bloomberg)

Musk had also reacted against Reveal, a nonprofit news organization, that raised concerns over safety conditions at Tesla factories, earlier this week.

The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them https://t.co/Ay2DwCOMkr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Thought you’d say that. Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks “You’re just like Trump!” Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd