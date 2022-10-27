scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters, updates bio to ‘Chief Twit’ ahead of deal close deadline

Twitter confirmed Elon Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

Billionaire Elon Musk is seen at the Twitter head quarters holding a sink.

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was entering Twitter Inc’s San Francisco office, days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.

Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company’s top boss after updating his profile’s bio to “Chief Twit”.

Twitter confirmed Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that banks have started to send $13 billion in cash backing Musk’s takeover of Twitter in a sign that the deal is on track to close by the end of the week.

Once final closing conditions are met, the funds will be made available for Musk to execute the transaction by the Friday deadline, the report added.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the WSJ report.

In the six months of dramatic back-and-forth since Musk announced his $54.20 per share bid, Twitter initially resisted the deal by adopting a poison pill and later sued the world’s richest man after he announced plans to abandon the offer on concerns about spam accounts on the platform.

Earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to the lawsuit by Twitter.

Advertisement

The Tesla Inc CEO notified co-investors who committed to help fund the Twitter deal that he plans to close it by Friday, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Equity investors including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk’s lawyers, Reuters reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has to be mindful of India’s ...Premium
‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has to be mindful of India’s ...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...Premium
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...

Twitter shares were up about 1.1% at $53.91 in extended trading, slightly below Musk’s offer price.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 07:22:11 am
Next Story

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SA look for first win against BAN

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement