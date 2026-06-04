Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO priced at $135 per share could make him world’s 1st trillionaire

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 per share, offering 555.6 million shares in a debut that could become the largest public offering in history. The rocket and artificial intelligence company aims to raise $75 billion, valuing SpaceX at roughly $1.77 trillion. If successful, the IPO would surpass the $29.4 billion raised by Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco in 2019, setting a new record for both valuation and capital raised.

SpaceX unveiled its IPO plans last month but had not disclosed a share price or target valuation at the time. The offering is scheduled to begin trading next Friday.

The listing could also cement Musk’s status as the world’s first trillionaire. According to a filing, Musk currently owns about half of SpaceX and will retain nearly half of its shares after the IPO. Because some of those shares carry enhanced voting rights, he will continue to control 82.4% of the company’s voting power.