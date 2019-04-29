Electronics imports at record $55.6 billion, exports rise 39% to $8.9 bn in 2018-19

India’s electronics imports touched a record $55.6 billion in FY19, against $51.5 billion a year before, and remained the largest driver of its trade deficit after oil, showed the latest official data.

However, what offered policymakers some comfort was that electronics exports jumped as much as 39 per cent to a record $8.9 billion last fiscal, against 12.3 per cent in the previous year.

Analysts say two aspects stand out. First, the damaging impact of the October 2014 shutdown of Nokia’s manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu on exports is largely offset now. Second, the nature of imports in the mobile phone segment is changing, and purchases of components from overseas for local assembly/manufacturing are rising at a faster pace than those of completely-built units (CBUs)

In fact, telecom instrument imports dropped almost 15 per cent up to February in FY19, against an almost 17 per cent rise in the entire FY18. Telecom instruments made up for a third of overall electronics imports, followed by electronic components (28 per cent), computer hardware and peripherals (16 per cent), electronic instruments (14 per cent) and consumer electronics (9 per cent).

Between April 2018 and February 2019 (up to which latest segment-wise data are available), exports of telecom instruments (including mobile phones) jumped a massive 129 per cent year-on-year to $2.4 billion — the highest since FY14, just before the Nokia plant closure — and emerged as the largest segment within the electronics exports category, although such exports are still far below potential.

In fact, from $3.06 billion in FY14, telecom instrument exports crashed to just $1.07 billion in FY15, mainly due to the Nokia plant closure, shows data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. —FE