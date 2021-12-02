‘Electronic cos commit to $300 bn revenue’

The domestic electronics manufacturing industry has committed to generating a revenue of $300 billion by 2025-26, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashiwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

“When we were reviewing what should be our target, even 25 per cent seemed impossible but now I think even 30 per cent is achievable. We are taking the lead in telecom. Our 5G stack will be the first virtualised 5G stack in the world. Now we can think of manufacturing at a different scale because the world will move towards ecosystems where our companies will be managing telecom network across the world,” the Minister said at an awards ceremony to honour companies for progress in electronics manufacturing.

As part of its plan to promote domestic electronics manufacturing, the government has so far come out with two phases of the production linked incentive scheme.