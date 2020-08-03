Eggs to cutting-edge tech: Vaccine makers upgrade their pandemic response

Like the rest of the world, Indian vaccine makers — crucial in this pandemic for their large manufacturing capacities — have had to skill up. (File) Like the rest of the world, Indian vaccine makers — crucial in this pandemic for their large manufacturing capacities — have had to skill up. (File)

In 2009, when Pune-headquartered Serum Institute of India (SII) was developing a vaccine against the swine flu (H1N1), it followed a decades-old technique using a commonly consumed household item — eggs. Yet, today, the egg is out. Like the rest of the world, Indian vaccine makers — crucial in this pandemic for their large manufacturing capacities — have had to skill up.

Picture a laboratory where a fertilised hen’s egg is injected with a flu virus. The egg acts as a host, growing the virus, allowing it to replicate over time the way it would in a human. The fluid from this egg is then purified so that the vaccine maker is left with only the replicated virus. Depending on the type of vaccine, it is then killed or passed through more eggs to weaken it.

The technology is around 70 years old, but has worked well for vaccine firms in the last two decades, as the most long-standing pandemics they had to cater to were flu-related. The H1N1 vaccine was reportedly developed within months of the pandemic. Today, the stakes are higher and no amount of eggs can help.

For one, this mainstay in flu vaccines has no effective role in COVID-19 vaccine development. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, does not replicate in embryonated eggs, according to a June 25 study by Ian G Barr, Cleve Rynehart, Paul Whitney and Julian Druce published in the Euro Surveillance journal.

Secondly, the world does not have time for egg-based vaccines, which take a few months to make, according to experts. Apart from some traditional approaches, the world is closely watching vaccine candidates made using DNA, mRNA and viral vector technology. If successful, they can be scaled up much faster, say experts. For instance, DNA and mRNA vaccines can easily be manufactured at a large scale in large vats called bioreactors.

The latest pandemic, therefore, has seen several Indian vaccine producers pushing their own boundaries to gamble with newer technology.

“If you look at all the products that our companies have, the latest technology for those in the market is from the 1980s,” said a vaccine expert.

Some companies unable to work on their own have international tie-ups. With tie-ups come tech transfers and millions of dollars of investments into upgrading and raising manufacturing capacity.

The confidence of Indian firms in exploring uncharted territories comes partly from their willingness in last 5-10 years to embrace newer technologies, said vaccine expert Dr Davinder Gill.

At least five Indian companies have collaborated with international firms or universities to develop their COVID-19 vaccines. Pune-headquartered Gennova Biopharmaceuticals collaborated with Seattle-based HDT Bio to develop a messenger RNA vaccine for the first time. Bharat Biotech, already testing inactivated vaccine Covaxin, is also exploring non-replicating and replicating viral vectors with two American institutes. SII, which has a manufacturing deal for the Oxford vaccine candidate that is currently ahead in the race, was reportedly investing over $100 million in a facility for the vaccine in June.

