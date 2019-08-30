ED seeks court nod to sell Nirav Modi’s movable properties

MONTHS AFTER absconding diamond jeweller Nirav Modi’s art collection was auctioned in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought a special court’s nod to sell his remaining paintings as well as other movable properties including watches, bags, purses seized from his Worli residence. The ED has claimed that the movable properties are ‘perishable’ and prone to ‘natural decay’.

Advertising

According to the estimate made by the ED, the market value of the valuables seized from Modi’s residence, Samudra Mahal in Worli-including watches, jewellery and coins is over Rs 40 crore. The ED claimed in its plea that the 173 paintings seized by the Income Tax Department were valued at over Rs 57 crore, of which 55 were sold through an auction.

“Since the paintings at Samudra Mahal are prone to speedy and natural decay if not kept in a climate-controlled condition, they have been shifted to a climate-controlled storage house for safe keeping for the time being…if the paintings are not sold within reasonable time, they are bound to lose their value over a period of time,” the ED plea stated. “..the expense of maintenance shall exceed the value of the same if they are kept for long period of time.” The plea also seeks permission to sell eight vehicles attached by ED, valued at over Rs 61 lakh, including luxury car Bentley Arnage, valued at Rs 26 lakh.

The ED plea states that the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is empowered to grant the leave for sale of these properties and sought for a suitable order to be passed for their sale. The ED said that the proceeds from the sale can be deposited as fixed deposits in a nationalised bank as per the court’s order. In March this year, the IT department had recovered Rs 54.8 crore through an auction of Modi’s art collection. A complaint was filed first by the CBI, followed by the ED, alleging that a fraud was committed on Punjab National Bank (PNB) by Modi and his firms, through alleged conniving with the bank’s staffers to issue fraudulent Letters of Understanding for their benefit. The ED said in its plea that Modi’s extradition process is pending in UK.