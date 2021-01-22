ED raids Viva Group run by the family of Maharashtra MLA Hitendra Thakur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday searched the offices of Viva Group run by the family of Vasai MLA and leader of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Hitendra Thakur, in connection with its probe into the alleged Rs 6200 crore fraud perpetrated by Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

Sources said the searches were conducted in five locations after the agency allegedly found transfers of about Rs 250 crore from HDIL to a clutch of companies associated with Viva Group. These transfers, the ED has alleged, were done to siphon money from HDIL.

According to sources, HDIL had an agreement with the Viva Group for procurement of land since 2008-09. HDIL agreed to pay commission for land procurement and also gave 30 per cent sale rights to Viva Group. The ED, sources said, has allegedly found that about Rs 250 crore was transferred from HDIL to Viva Group firms over and above the agreement signed between the two parties.

Sources, familiar with the case, said a portion of the money was also transferred to companies controlled by the Thakur family that were not involved in any kind of land procurement.

Earlier this month, the ED summoned Mehul Thakur, director of Viva Group and a chartered accountant for questioning in the case. However, sources said that the two officials did not cooperate with the probe agency and did not submit documents pertaining to the case with ED.

Viva Group has claimed that HDIL owes it Rs 750 crore.

PMC Bank is under regulatory restrictions after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) found out financial irregularities in its functioning, hiding and classification of loans given to HDIL .The bank has an exposure of over Rs 6200 crore to HDIL. The RBI has superseded the board of the bank and has appointed an administrator. The promoters of HDIL — Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan — are currently in jail in the PMC Bank scam case.