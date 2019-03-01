ICICI-Videocon case: ED raids underway at Chanda Kochhar’s residence, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching the residence of Chanda Kochhar, former chief executive and managing director of ICICI Bank; the office of Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd, run by her husband Deepak Kochhar and home of Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot in Aurangabad, in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in sanctioning of loans by ICICI Bank that was headed by Chanda Kochhar.

Advertising

Earlier the CBI had searched Nupower Renewables and Dhoot’s office in Mumbai and Aurangabad.

ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012 — on December 8, 2017, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the sanctioning of the loan.

The amount was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon Group secured from a consortium of 20 banks led by SBI. Almost 86 per cent of the Rs 3,250 crore loan (Rs 2,810 crore) remained unpaid. The Videocon account was declared an NPA in 2017.

The web of transactions was first reported by The Indian Express on March 29, 2018. Click image to enlarge.

Apart from this, Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower got investments of Rs 325 crore from Mauritius-based Firstland Holdings, a company owned by Nishant Kanodia, son-in-law of Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia.

Advertising

The investments from Ruia’s son-in-law’s firm into NuPower started in December 2010. Incidentally, the same month ICICI Bank was lead banker in a consortium of Indian banks that extended a $530-million loan to Essar Steel Minnesota LLC on December 29, 2010. This loan was later classified as NPA. In 2013, Firstland sold its stake in NuPower to DH Renewables, another Mauritius-based company.