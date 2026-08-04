Cases registered by Enforcement Directorate under PMLA rose to a four-year high in 2025-26

The number of prosecution cases were the lowest in three years at 432 in 2025-26 as against 611 in 2024-25, 502 in 2023-24 and 387 in 2022-23. (File Photo)

The cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the country’s anti-money laundering law increased to a four-year high of 1,080 in the financial year 2025-26, taking the total cases to 4,622 in the last five years. The conviction rate, however, remained low with the agency securing conviction only in 0.93% or 43 cases during 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The financial investigation and law enforcement agency had seen a decline in the number of cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from 2021-22 to 2023-24, before picking up again in 2024-25 and 2025-26, data presented by the government in Parliament on Tuesday showed.

In response to a written question by CPI(M)’s V Sivadasan in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the ED has filed prosecution complaints in 2,444 cases under the PMLA provisions before the Special Courts, PMLA as on June 30 this year. “These cases are at various stages of trial. The ED has arrested 1243 accused under the provisions of the PMLA,” the Minister said. On the question regarding the number of undertrial prisoners, the Minister said: “the data regarding under trial prisoners, currently in jail, some of which are arrested by predicate agency, is not centrally maintained”.