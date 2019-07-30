ED attaches Rs 246 crore assets in Tamil Nadu Gutkha scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth over Rs 246 crore in the Tamil Nadu Gutkha scam case. Attached properties include 174 immoveable properties situated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

ED claimed their market value to be Rs 243.80 crore. The agency has also attached shares and vehicles worth Rs 2.29 crore belonging to proprietors of Jayam Industries, the company at the heart of the scam.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by CBI in September last year on orders from the Madras Hugh Court. The CBI had then raided the residential premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Director General of Police T K Rajendran and former Chennai Police Commissioner S George among 35 locations in connection with the case.

The agency had also put under arrest promoters of Jayam Industries, AV Madhavrao and Uma Shankar Gupta, apart from FSSAI official Dr P Senthil Kumar and Central Excise Superintendent NK Panda.

Top ministers, police officers and revenue officials are alleged to have taken bribes to allow manufacture and sale of gutkha, which was banned in the state in 2013.

“Investigation under PMLA revealed that accused AV Madhava Rao, PV Srinivasa Rao, Tallam Uma Shankar Gupta and others had associated in illegal manufacture, sale and distribution of Gutkha products in Tamil nadu had a turnover of Rs 639.40 crore from June 2013 to June 2016 and the ill- gotten money derived out of the criminal activities were invested in moveable and immoveable properties in Andhra Pradesh, Puduchery and Tamil Nadu. The criminal activity related to the payment of bribes to the Central and State Government Officials as quid pro quo for allowing the illegal business of Gutkha and other tobacco products which are banned in the State of Tamilnadu,” an ED statement said on Monday.

According ED, investments made by the accused were in land purchased in the name of M/s Gayathri Realtors, M/s Medha Diary Private Limited, M/s Vaijayanthi Spinners.

“Three factory premises were also acquired by the accused in the names of relatives / employees during the period to facilitate smooth running of their illegal Gutkha business. Further, out of the profits of Gutkha business, personal investments were made by accused persons by purchase of land in their name and in the name of family members / relatives. Besides, shares were purchased in M/s Goutham Buddha Textile Park, Guntur and vehicles were purchased for the sale and distribution of Gutkha products. The major investments in real estate made by the accused were in Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh apart from investments in Salem, Puduchery and Chennai, “ the ED statement said.