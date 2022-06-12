WTO meet: India to pitch ‘fair, just outcome’

On the eve of the 12th ministerial conference (MC) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, India on Saturday said it will pitch for “fair, just and transparent discussions and outcome” at the multilateral body, amid persisting differences between the developing and the developed countries on a broad range of contentious issues.

The key areas of discussions and negotiations will include the 164-member WTO’s response to the pandemic, fishery subsidies, agriculture issues, including public stockholding for food security, reforms at the multilateral body and a moratorium on custom duties on electronic transmission, as per the Commerce Ministry.

For its part, New Delhi will push fora permanent solution to the issue of public stockholding of grains for its food security and strive to protect the interests of farmers and fishermen at the ministerial.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation for the ministerial, which will be held from June 12-15 after a gap of four-and-a-half years. The last ministerial in Buenos Aires in December 2017 had ended in a stalemate. The MC is the highest decision-making body of the WTO. India is not in favour of extending blanket exemptions from export restrictions under the aegis of the WTO on foodgrains purchased for the UN’s World Food Programme, as it would restrict its policy space to deal with domestic food security concerns, an official statement said on Saturday. FE