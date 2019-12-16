Wholesale inflation rises 0.58 per cent in November

The wholesale inflation in the month of October 2019 was at 0.16 per cent and 4.47 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2018), as per the data by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. (Representational image) The wholesale inflation in the month of October 2019 was at 0.16 per cent and 4.47 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2018), as per the data by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. (Representational image)

India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rose to 0.58 per cent during the month of November 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The wholesale inflation in the month of October 2019 was at 0.16 per cent and 4.47 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year, the data showed.

The rise in WPI during November was attributed to a rise in the prices of food articles.

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11 per cent during November as against 9.80 a month earlier, while for non-food articles it eased 1.93 per cent from 2.35 per cent in October, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s data.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation remained static (-)0.84 per cent during the month under review.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation rose to over a three-year high of 5.54 per cent in November due to rise in food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items, according to the data released the last week.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd