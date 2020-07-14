scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
WPI inflation falls 1.81 per cent in June, but food prices rise

The rate of deflation in May was 3.21 per cent.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 14, 2020 1:36:03 pm
india wholesale inflation march 2020, india march 2020 wpi wholesale inflation, india wpi food index march 2020, wholesale price index wpi march 2020 india, business news india, indian economy news, indian express business news Inflation in food articles during June stood at 2.04 per cent, as against 1.13 per cent in May. In fuel and power basket, deflation stood at 13.60 per cent in June, against 19.83 per cent in the previous month. (File photo)

The wholesale price-based inflation declined 1.81 per cent in June due to decline in prices of fuel and power, even as food articles remained expensive.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at (-1.81 per cent) (provisional) for the month of June, 2020, as compared to 2.02 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles during June stood at 2.04 per cent, as against 1.13 per cent in May. In fuel and power basket, deflation stood at 13.60 per cent in June, against 19.83 per cent in the previous month.

Manufactured products, however, witnessed inflation of 0.08 per cent in June. In May deflation was 0.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the final print of April WPI inflation stood at 1.57 per cent, the ministry said.

