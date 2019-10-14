WPI inflation eases to 0.33 % in September, as against 1.08% in August

The annual rate of inflation for the month of September 2019 stood at 0.33 per cent (provisional), as compared to 1.08 per cent (provisional) last month.

The inflation rate eased as a result of a fall in prices of non-food articles. Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the rate of price rise for food articles was 7.47 per cent in September, while the rate of price rise for non-food articles was 2.18 per cent.

The inflation rate, which is based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), was 5.22 per cent in September 2018.

The official Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-2012) for the month of September declined by 0.1 per cent, government data showed.

The WPI fell from 121.4 (provisional) last month to 121.3 (provisional) this month.