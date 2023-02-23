scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
‘Workers with advanced digital skills boost India’s GDP by $507.9 billion’

Workers in India who possess “advanced digital skills” such as cloud architecture and software development contribute an estimated $507.9 billion to the country’s annual gross domestic product, a research report released by Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of the e-commerce giant.

According to the research titled ‘Asia Pacific Digital Skills Study: The Economic Benefits of a Tech-Savvy Workforce’, workers equipped with such digital skills reported 92 per cent higher salaries compared to those with a similar education who do not use digital skills at work.

The study classifies basic digital skills as the ability to use email, word processors, other office productivity software, and social media. Intermediate digital skills include drag-and-drop website design, troubleshooting applications, and data analysis.

India's GDP growth estimated to slip to 7% in 2022-23, shows govt data

It also found that advanced digital workers in India are benefiting from more than just a boost in their income. 91 per cent of workers who use advanced digital skills to express higher job satisfaction, compared to 74 per cent of workers with intermediate skills and 70 per cent of workers with basic digital skills.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 05:30 IST
