‘Women start availing more home, auto loans’

Indian women are increasing their presence in the credit market. Women are now availing more credit in the form of home loans (HL) and auto loans (BL) bringing down the share of male borrowers.

The share of female borrowers in home loans has increased by two percentage points to 31 per cent in the Rs 24,99,460 crore home loan market as of December 2021. On the other hand, the share of female borrowers in auto loans has gone up by two percentage points to Rs 4,57,041 crore, according to CRIF High Mark, a credit information bureau.

The share of female borrowers availing business and personal loans has increased by one percentage each to 23 per cent and 17 per cent respectively over the last one year, it said.

CRIF High Mark said personal loans to female borrowers have spiked by 42 per cent Y-o-Y as of December 2021, while home loans have increased by 22 per cent. Auto loans and business loans to female borrowers have increased by 14 per cent and 13 per cent respectively as of December 2021, it said. “Female borrowers from southern states have higher credit exposure compared to western and northern states,” CRIF High Mark said.