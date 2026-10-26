After unpaid house work, government wants to know problems of women-led informal firms

The statistics ministry on Monday said that it plans to make several changes to its flagship informal sector survey – the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) – with a key proposal being the addition of questions “to capture gender-specific constraints faced by female entrepreneurs” in operating and managing their business.

This, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said, will increase the breadth of information available and help inform policy discussions on women’s participation in economic activity.

The new questionnaire – comments on which are invited by November 15 – asks if any “women-specific constraints” have affected the participation of women in the activities of establishments owned by female proprietors. The constraints offered for selection include restrictions on time available for entrepreneurial work, restrictions on women’s mobility outside the home, and household/caregiving responsibilities.

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As per ASUSE 2025, 27% of unincorporated establishments – taken as a proxy for informal companies – in India were headed by female proprietors.

More broadly, for those informal establishments which encountered problems in the 365 days prior to the survey being conducted, the list of problems offered in the questionnaire has been expanded to include digital payment barrier, increased competition, and lack of appropriate marketing strategies, among others.

The announcement of the planned changes comes days after MoSPI said that it wants to add questions to its Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to ask household members whether they actively sought paid work in the previous 30 days, whether they want to do such work at present, and the main reason why they have not looked for such work. One of the options that the proposed PLFS questionnaire offers to answer the last question is family and household responsibilities.

Just as unpaid care work is seen as one of the most important factors that stop women from working, the key constraints listed above – restrictions on time and mobility and household work – are crucial barriers to raising the female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR).

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According to the latest data, the all-India female LFPR was 34.6% in September, less than half the 77.4% for men. The disparity among the youth – those in the 15–29 years age bracket – was even greater: 21.5% for women and 61.1% for men.

Calendar to financial year

Unincorporated, non-agricultural enterprises – covered by the ASUSE survey – make up a sizable portion of the economy and include the likes of small manufacturers, service providers, and trading units. The survey has become an important input for measuring the size of the economy, with the revised GDP series with 2022-23 as the base year using ASUSE as well as the Periodic Labour Force Survey to more accurately represent the informal sector.

The first ASUSE survey was conducted in 2021-22 (April-March), with the second one carried out from October 2022 to September 2023. The fourth was conducted in 2025, aligned with the calendar year.

On Monday, MoSPI said it plans to change the reference period of the survey again, this time to align it with the financial year starting from April 2027. This will bring it in line with other crucial enterprise surveys such as the Annual Survey of Industries and “enhance the utility of ASUSE data for National Accounts purposes”.

Power, investment, and textiles

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Apart from women-centric problems, MoSPI also wants to add questions that intend to capture the different sources of electricity used by informal enterprises – grid, own diesel and petrol generators, and own solar energy, among others – to have better data on energy-use patterns.

Enterprises will also be asked if there has been any investment of more than Rs 20,000 on fixed assets in the last two years or since the business started, whichever is earlier.

“This change is intended to provide a broader perspective on the investment trajectory of establishments. Information covering a longer period can help in examining investment activity beyond the period captured by the existing question and can provide additional insights into the investment behaviour and business outlook of establishments,” MoSPI said.

Finally, following a request from the Ministry of Textiles, two questions have been added to identify handloom, power-loom, and handicraft establishments.