With one product each, Kia and MG drive into top 10 in debut year

The slowdown pervading the auto sector notwithstanding, two carmakers, South Korea’s Kia Motors and Morris Garages (MG), a British automobile brand owned by China’s SAIC — both with only one model each that were launched well into the second half of the year — have an unprecedented achievement to boast about.

Both companies have entered the top 10 list of automobile manufacturers in the country in the debut year itself, in the process effecting a shake-up of the line-up and displacing carmakers such as Volkswagen and Ford Motors who have been in India for years with multiple product portfolios.

In the five-month period between August and December 2019, while Kia occupied the seventh spot among car manufacturers with an aggregate domestic sale of 45,494 units, MG Motor ended up a with sale of 14,422 units.

Both MG Motor and Hyundai-owned Kia recorded steady sales numbers since launch with just one SUV each in their portfolios — the MG Hector and the Kia Seltos.

The smaller Seltos puts Kia seventh overall in the list of India’s top carmakers, while the Hector has propelled MG ahead of the likes of Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan. Kia Seltos sales were higher than Honda Cars India and Ford India in the five-month period under review.

For a new carmaker, it is unprecedented to break into the top ten in the year of launch, especially if it’s a mid-year launch and only a single model in the portfolio. Two carmakers doing it is thereby a surprise, especially since the incumbents were all clearing old inventory ahead of the implementation of BS-VI norms, which had pushed sales.

Launched in June 2019, the initial demand for the Hector was so high that MG was forced to temporarily halt bookings to keep waiting periods in check given the capacity constraints at its plant at Halol in Gujarat. Close to 15,000 units of the Hector have been delivered so far.

The Seltos is currently produced at two of Kia’s production facilities — at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India, and in Gwangju, South Korea — and went on sale in both countries in August end.

Launched with six engine-gearbox options and across a wide price band, Kia’s first car found instant success, with over 45,000 Seltos’ delivered in India in just five months. Kia has also begun work on an all-electric Seltos SUV internally codenamed SP2 EV that is being road-tested internationally.

The concept of ‘Connected tech’ was a new feature in 2019, with both MG and Kia, alongside some Hyundai cars and Mercedes-Benz models, introducing their embedded-SIM-based connectivity systems in India. With this, owners can be updated about their car’s location, besides setting up geographical and time perimeters, and, in some cases, even operate certain car features from their mobile phones.

Apart from Kia and MG, and the country’s two top carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, the other carmakers posted dismal sales numbers for the full year ended December 2019 as their sales declined 13.2 per cent and 7.2 per cent over that in 2018.

Renault was an exception lower down the top 10 carmakers’ list, buoyed by the launches of the Kwid facelift, Duster facelift and the new Triber.

While Renault sold 17,709 units between July and September, its sales climbed to 34,298 units in the last three months. With December sales of 11,900, Renault occupied the fifth spot behind Tata Motors, which occupied the fourth spot.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra occupied the first three slots.

With India set to move to Bharat Stage VI or BS-VI emission norms from April 1, 2020, market leader Maruti Suzuki announced it would withdraw diesel engines from its line-up by 2020. Tata too confirmed the phasing out of small diesels, while Renault, Nissan, VW and Skoda announced they will not have diesels in the future.

Hyundai and Honda introduced BS-VI versions of their petrol models but deferred launching BS-VI diesels to once the appropriate grade of fuel would be available nationwide.

While the government pushed electric vehicle (EV) sales — with the GST on EVs brought down from 12 per cent to 5 per cent and the interest on loans to buy EVs was also made eligible for tax deductions — progress on the roads was slow.

Hyundai put the high-end Kona Electric on sale, while the Tata Tigor EV was given an upgrade and made available to private buyers.

Maruti announced a delay in its WagonR-based EV — the first fully electric offering from the country’s biggest carmaker.

