With growth still under pressure, some RBI MPC members push for structural reforms, more stimulus

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at his office in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at his office in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

While the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided it appropriate to maintain status quo on the interest rate front, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, some members called for structural reforms and more stimuli in the economy as growth hasn’t revived with the cut in policy rate, as per the meeting’s minutes.

According to MPC member Chetan Ghate, if growth hasn’t revived with a 135-basis point cut in the policy rate, and a tax stimulus amounting to 1.2 per cent of GDP, then “the need of the hour is more structural reform”. “Having said this, fiscal deficit uncertainty may require the MPC to accept tighter than desired monetary conditions to ensure our commitment to the medium-term inflation target,” Ghate said, as per the minutes.

The RBI panel, which projected a 5 per cent growth in 2019-20, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent at the policy review on February 6.

The MPC minutes quoted RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das as saying, “While the macroeconomy needs further monetary stimulus, the inflation outlook continues to be uncertain. The Union Budget has sought to provide counter-cyclical support to the economy while broadly adhering to fiscal prudence. Monetary transmission and bank credit flows have improved, but they need to become stronger.”

“Considering the overall evolving growth-inflation situation, it would be prudent to continue the focus on growth in the context of the expected moderation in inflation. This would indeed be in sync with the concept of flexible inflation targeting,” Das said.

According to the MPC minutes, Ravindra H Dholakia, another member of the MPC, said, “While monetary policy is important for short run revival of aggregate demand, the long-term growth revival depends critically on the fiscal policy and structural reforms.”

According to Das, the seasonal winter softening of vegetable prices has been delayed, even as onion prices have begun to soften. Also, the prices of several other food items such as pulses, milk and edible oils have continued to rise. “While demand conditions remain weak, there is uncertainty about the likely behaviour of inflation excluding food and fuel, given the recent cost push shocks, especially of mobile charges, prices of automobiles and essential medicines. The path of headline inflation is expected to moderate, but given the prevailing uncertainty, it is prudent to await more clarity based on incoming data,” he said.

Explained No rate cut in near term With inflation remaining at elevated levels, chances of another rate cut are bleak. The RBI is using unconventional methods like LTRO to bring down interest rates in a bid to boost demand and growth. Further measures are likely to be data dependent.

“Monetary policy has headroom to respond to the evolving macroeconomic configuration, but a good fix is needed on the shape of the inflation hump it has chosen to look through. Hardening prices of proteins and pulses and a range of cost pushes to core inflation are new and ominous risks to the inflation outlook if they persist,” said Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI.

“Incoming data will have to be carefully parsed for this purpose. The endeavour now should be to improve transmission of the cumulative 135 bps rate reduction effected since February 2019 and seize the opportunity when it opens up to act judiciously and effectively to support the economy,” Patra said.

According to the minutes, while there is a need for adjustment in interest rates on small saving schemes, the external benchmark system introduced from October 1, 2019 has strengthened monetary transmission. “These developments should amplify the effects of the cumulative policy rate reductions undertaken by the Reserve Bank since February 2019 and pull up domestic demand going forward,” it said.

The MPC recognised there is policy space available for future action. “The path of inflation is, however, elevated and on a rising trajectory through Q4:2019-20. The outlook for inflation is highly uncertain at this juncture … economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction in a more broad-based manner,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.