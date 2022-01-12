Winding up order: Madras HC dismisses SpiceJet plea

The Madras High court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal by SpiceJet against a single-judge order to wind up the low-cost airline on a Credit Suisse AG’s petition relating to non-payment of $24 million to SR Technics, a maintenance and repair company.

A division bench of Justice Paresh Upadhyay and Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup extended the suspension of the order till January 28, to enable the airline to move a further appeal before the Supreme Court. “Since we have not entertained these appeals, there is nothing to be stayed so far this order is concerned. However, with a view to see that challenge if any to this order remains meaningful to the appellant, the stay granted by the company court which is in force till today shall stand extended till January 28,” the bench said.

The HC had on December 6 ordered the winding up of SpiceJet on a petition filed by Credit Suisse, to whom SR Technics had given the right to collect all payments. The order was subsequently stayed for three weeks.