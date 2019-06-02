Williamson Magor Group founder Brij Mohan Khaitan dies at 92

Williamson Magor Group founder Brij Mohan Khaitan passed away Saturday morning at his residence in Kolkata. He was 92 years old.

A tea industry veteran, Khaitan had recently retired as non-executive chairman from the boards of Eveready Industries and McLeod Russel – both WMG companies. He continued to serve as chairman emeritus in both these firms.

The Indian Tea Association, of which McLeod Russel is a member, said, “Members of the Indian Tea Association deeply condole the passing away of B M Khaitan, chairman emeritus, McLeod Russel, this morning. His demise marks the end of an era and loss of a leader and guide for the Indian tea industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

Business chambers and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have offered their condolences.

In a tweet, Banerjee said, “Saddened at the passing away of noted industrialist BM Khaitan Ji. He was a much respected elder statesman of the business community of Bengal. My condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends”.

Indian Chamber of Commerce said, “ICC is extremely grieved to learn the sad demise of B M Khaitan ji. We deeply mourn his sad demise as he was our revered guide and patron. His passing away is a great loss to the family and to the Business fraternity as well. He was a doyen of the Indian industry”.

Khaitan got the Lifetime Achievement Award from the ICC in 2013.

He is known for buying out the Indian business of Union Carbide in the 1990s. It gave him a dominant position in the dry-cell battery business, which continues till today.

Khaitan ran the world’s biggest teashop from his home town Kolkata. McLeod Russel has remained the world’s largest bulk tea producer at least till recently.

His tea empire began with Assam and later he had expanded his geography to Uganda, Rwanda and Vietnam.

However, the group is currently struggling with high debts at the company and group level. The group has already appointed a merchant banker to find a strategic partner or buyer for Eveready Industries. While the Mcleod was selling many of its tea gardens to raise funds, its infrastructure company McNally Bharat was also looking ahead for a debt recast. with pti