Will respond to challenges faced by all sectors, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

“We are looking at the challenges which the sectors are facing. We will respond to the challenges and extend every possible help,” she said to a query on the ongoing slowdown of the economy. The Finance Minister was holding an interaction with reporters after meeting tax officers as well as traders and professionals in Kolkata — a part of a series of tours across various cities — on Friday. Amid demand for GST rate cut by automobile firms, Sitharaman said that it was for the GST Council to decide. “The government is aware about the challenges being faced by the firms and is reacting to the issues. Many of the government’s responses are in accordance with recommendations by stakeholders,” she said.

She also talked about measures aimed at bringing transparency in the tax collection process. From October 1, any notice issued by the Income Tax department for tax claim will have to be issued with a Document Identification Number (DIN), she said.

“Unless there is a DIN, the assessee is well within his rights to consider the notice as not issued. We are adopting technology to make the process non discretionary and transparent,” she said.

Also, from October 8, the revenue department will bring in faceless assessment. “With faceless assessment and randomised scrutiny the probability of any irksome harassing intrusion in their activity can be cut down. Department is taking lot of measures bringing faceless technology,” Sitharaman said.

She added that while it is necessary for tax officials to perform the duty, they should not overreach, so that the entrepreneurs are seen being troubled. Responding to a question on Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s death and if these measures were an outcome of the incident, the Finance Minister said the death was unfortunate. “The whole process requires more transparency, rather than a discretion-driven process,” she said.

Sitharaman further assured that the Central government is engaging with stakeholders to make the process more transparent and ensure that the interests of wealth creators are protected. “The tax assessment process must-be forces-driven and not-discretion driven. One-on-one interactions with tax assessees can sometimes run into rough weather. Use of technology will make the assessment process a lot more transparent,” she said.

The Union minister also said that any tax collection shortfall will not affect commitments made for social sector spending. “If there are any challenges, as a result of which collections will be far lesser, we’ll look into it as and when the situation develops. But certainly it will not affect the commitments towards social sector spending made in the Budget,” she said.

On inflation, she said, “Nobody can question our government on inflation. Inflation has not risen since 2014. It was up during 2009-14 (during the UPA-II). The price rise was in two digits for commodities during that period.”