Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Wholesale inflation eases to 5.09% in July

Wholesale inflation eased to 5.09 (rpt) 5.09 per cent in July on account of cheaper food articles, especially fruits and vegetables, government data showed Wednesday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 1:37:17 pm
retail inflation, rbi repo rate, when will inflation come down, financial yr 2019 prediction, indian economy, fy19, indian express In pulses category, inflation stood at (-) 17.03 per cent as against (-) 20.23 per cent.

Wholesale inflation eased to 5.09 (rpt) 5.09 per cent in July on account of cheaper food articles, especially fruits and vegetables, government data showed Wednesday. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was recorded at 5.77 per cent in June. In July 2017, it was at 1.88 per cent.

The wholesale inflation in food articles category was (-)2.16 per cent in July as against (+) 1.80 per cent in the previous month, the Commere and Industry ministry data showed.

Among others in the basket, vegetable prices fell by 14.07 per cent during the reported month as compared to a growth of 8.12 per cent in June. Likewise, there was an 8.81 per cent fall in wholesale prices of fruits in July as against a rise of 3.87 per cent in the preceding month.

In pulses category, inflation stood at (-) 17.03 per cent as against (-) 20.23 per cent.

The retail inflation eased to a nine-month low of 4.17 per cent in July, from 4.9 per cent in June, on account of cheaper food articles, data showed yesterday.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement