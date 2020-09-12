Wholesale auto despatches witness 14% rise in August: SIAM

Of the five categories, domestic wholesales for three recorded positive growth. (Bloomberg/Representational)

Ahead of the festive season, wholesale automobile despatches from factory gates rose by 14.16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in August, even as the overall production fell, data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday showed.

Sales in August gained, thanks to last year’s low base when manufacturers were busy clearing old stocks ahead of the BS-VI regime and had moderated production.

Of the five categories, domestic wholesales for three recorded positive growth. These three segments — tractors, passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers, grew by 74.7 per cent, 14.2 per cent and 3 per cent y-o-y, respectively. On a sequential basis too, these three saw positive growth of 2.5 per cent, 18.1 per cent and 21.7 per cent, respectively. FE

