scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Wheat crop in good condition; govt’s wheat procurement to be normal: FCI MD

"Area sown to wheat is higher than last year. The current condition of wheat crop is very good. Our procurement should be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in 2023-24," FCI MD Ashok K Meena said

Wheat procurement this yearThe wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports, FCI MD Ashok K Meena said. (File image)

Wheat crop is in good condition and the government’s procurement would be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in the 2023-24 marketing year starting March, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said on Thursday.

“Area sown to wheat is higher than last year. The current condition of wheat crop is very good. Our procurement should be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in 2023-24,” Meena said in a press conference.

The wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports, he said.

Asked whether there would be any impact on wheat crop due to rise in temperature, as forecast by the Met Department, Meena said it is unlikely to have any impact and the short duration crop will not be affected.

The government has projected a record wheat production at 112.18 million tonne in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) as per the second estimate of the agriculture ministry.

Last year, wheat procurement for the central pool had declined to 187.92 lakh tonne from 433.44 lakh tonne in the 2021-22 marketing year, as per the official data.

Also Read
IMF on Indian economy
India remains 'bright spot', to contribute 15% of global growth in 2023: ...
PM Modi post-Budget webinar
PM Modi seeks investments in India’s green energy sector, says potential ...
‘Workers with advanced digital skills boost India’s GDP by $507.9 billion’
India rice export
India to extend rice export curbs to ensure domestic price stability, sup...

FCI (Food Corporation of India) is the government’s nodal agency that undertakes procurement and distribution of foodgrains for the PDS and welfare schemes.

The procurement of wheat will begin from March 15 onwards.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 16:48 IST
Next Story

Third patient is cured of HIV: How did this happen and what are its implications?

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close