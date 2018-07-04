Weakening of rupee not a cause of worry: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Even as the rupee breached the 69-mark against the US dollar in intra-day trade last week and continues to trade above 68, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said that weakening of rupee is not a cause of worry as it is still overvalued in terms of Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER).

The rupee has been under pressure on account of rise in crude oil prices and concerns over a global trade war.

“Rupee is overvalued in terms of REER. There is no reason to worry…RBI has maintained that it will not interfere to keep the rupee at any particular level,” said Kumar. Responding to criticism of the government on the issue of handling of the rupee, Kumar said that during the UPA-II regime in 2013, the rupee had weakened from 57 to 68 a dollar in three months, and hence the comparison would be misplaced.

Addressing a press conference on initiatives taken by Niti Aayog, Kumar also spoke on growth in the economy and the issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) taking a majority stake in IDBI Bank.

On the issue of takeover of IDBI Bank by LIC, Kumar said, “LIC will make very good money by investing in IDBI. I see IDBI Bank’s turnaround soon and improvement in its market capital.”

He further said the economy is likely to grow at 7.5 per cent in 2018-19, and in 2019-20, it may grow at 8 per cent. “By 2022, the country will start growing at 8.5 per cent, and thereafter it will sustain it,” he said.

The Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman said no other government in the past has taken so many reforms as the Modi-led NDA government has taken in the last four years.

He also noted that there has been ample employment generation in the last 4 years in the country. Replying to a query on disinvestment of Air India, Kumar said: “The government is considering the whole issue afresh.” —With PTI

