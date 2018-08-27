Weak macros may hit profit growth in FY19

Sluggish investments, rising interest rates, a shortage of bank capital, a weak rupee and stagnant exports are likely to see the growth in corporate profits tapering off in the coming quarters. (Representational) Sluggish investments, rising interest rates, a shortage of bank capital, a weak rupee and stagnant exports are likely to see the growth in corporate profits tapering off in the coming quarters. (Representational)

The economy is expected to have clocked in a reasonably good 7.5-7.6 per cent growth rate in the three months to June — estimates vary between 7.4 per cent and 7.8 per cent. Much of this is thanks to a weak base since GDP in Q1FY18 grew at an anaemic 5.6 per cent and some of it due to a pick-up in construction activity.

However, the sluggish investments, rising interest rates, a shortage of bank capital, a weak rupee and stagnant exports are likely to see the growth in corporate profits tapering off in the coming quarters.

Also, a smaller-than-expected foodgrains output would push up food prices which together with costlier imports could drive up inflation. Already, interest rates are steadily rising and most banks have upped their loan rates as the rate of growth of deposits has slowed. While the government is expected to step up expenditure on infra projects ahead of the elections, private sector investments are likely to stay subdued given sub-optimal capacity utilisation.

As Sonal Varma, chief economist at Nomura, wrote recently, “still-low capacity utilisation” is one reason investments may time to fructify, as the initial burst of demand will likely be met by sweating the existing assets, rather than building new capacity. The other big factor likely to stymie investments is the poor levels of capital with banks. Moody’s Investor Services wrote recently the large-scale recapitalisation plan, which was meant to improve capital buffers and loan-loss reserves and also support sufficiently strong loan growth, will now be just enough to shore up capital ratios above regulatory requirements because the banks’ capital shortfalls have grown larger than the government’s initial projection.

Exports have been subdued for several months now and could deteriorate as global trade gets impacted following the tariff wars between the US and China. Samiran Chakraborty, economist at Citibank, wrote “worsening in net exports balance could likely subtract from the 1Q GDP growth”. —FE

