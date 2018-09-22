We have not defaulted, says DHFL CMD

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) which plunged by 42.43 per cent on the BSE denied reports that it has defaulted on repayments. “This market movement has come as a big surprise to not only DHFL but also to the industry at large. We wish to categorically state that DHFL has not defaulted on any bonds or repayment nor has there been any single instance of delay on any of its repayment of any liability. We do not have any exposure with IL&FS,” Kapil Wadhawan, CMD, DHFL said in a statement Friday.

“Our fundamentals are strong and we hold a strong liquidity of approximately Rs 10,000 crore in the system which equates to 6 months of cash,” he said. Wadhawan said promoters of DHFL have neither pledged any of their shares nor have availed loan against shares of the company.

“Our CP book shall be about 6 per cent of our total borrowings and the total assets and liability book is over Rs 1 lakh crore. We will remain cash surplus even after considering repayment till March 2019 of all our liabilities on account of CP, NCD, interest payment and bank dues. We are extremely well-matched in the case of the ALM position,” he said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App