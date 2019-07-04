Coming soon, Amazon-like e-commerce site to sell MSME products: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Thursday said the government is in the process of launching an e-commerce website to connect micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the khadi industry directly with consumers.

Gadkari, who holds the MSME portfolio, informed Lok Sabha that the website will be loosely based on the Chinese e-commerce portal Alibaba and USA’s Amazon.

Citing an example, he said through this portal a bee keeper can sell his/her product to any part of the world.

He also elaborated on the problems faced by the MSMEs such as marketing of products, labour issues, and the cost of working capital. The MSME ministry aims to give individual attention to all these stakeholders and resolve these issues, Gadkari said. On the issue of funding, he said, “On the cost of credit, we are talking with the ADB and the World Bank. We did a meeting with them”.

Gadkari said the MSMEs contribute about 29 per cent to the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and the government is taking steps to significantly increase that.

“We have fixed the target to increase the share of MSME to 50 percent of GDP in the next five years,” Gadkari said on Wednesday. He added that it would be instrumental in creating employment, estimating a 15 crore figure.

Some opposition members raised previous targets that weren’t met previously, to which he responded that they can question it if it fails to be met. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that if members want half

an hour discussion on steps being taken by the government on the MSME sector, he would allow that.