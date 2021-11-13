Vodafone Idea loss narrows to 7,132 crore

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore for the quarter ended September as against a net loss of Rs 7,319 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 2.8 per cent sequentially to Rs 9,406.4 crore for the quarter.

Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea, said, “During the last quarter, we witnessed a recovery in our operating momentum as the economy has started to gradually open up aided by the ongoing rapid vaccination drive.”

The company said it has opted for four years of deferment for both spectrum and AGR dues.