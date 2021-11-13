Vodafone Idea loss narrows to 7,132 crore

November 13, 2021 6:13:30 am
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore for the quarter ended September as against a net loss of Rs 7,319 crore in the previous quarter.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 2.8 per cent sequentially to Rs 9,406.4 crore for the quarter.
Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea, said, “During the last quarter, we witnessed a recovery in our operating momentum as the economy has started to gradually open up aided by the ongoing rapid vaccination drive.”
The company said it has opted for four years of deferment for both spectrum and AGR dues.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-