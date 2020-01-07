Vikram Limaye: ‘If the US-Iran tension spins out of control, the implications are unknown’

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange (NSE). Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Spooked by rising tension between the US and Iran and rising crude prices, the benchmark Nifty at NSE and Sensex at BSE fell 1.9 per cent each on Monday. Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange (NSE), told Sandeep Singh that if the US-Iran tension spins out of control, the implications would be unknown globally. Stating that India can’t be immune as an economy and as a market, he said the only hope is that other countries and the UN would weigh in and won’t let a knee-jerk response take place. He also spoke about the need of broad basing the Indian market with quality stocks that have liquidity as concentration of fund flow in few stocks is a risk. Edited excerpts:

The economy has been undergoing a slowdown and now a new uncertainty has come up in the form of tension between the US and Iran. How do you think it may hurt out economy and markets?

Geopolitical risk is something that has always been there. US-China trade war was also geopolitical risk from an economic point of view and Middle East has always been an area of concern in terms of other aspects. For us, oil is an important component of our overall financial health and macroeconomic stability. So, if there is any kind of instability that impacts the oil prices, it significantly impacts our own finances and fiscal situation. To that extent this is certainly not something that is good for India and also globally. If it spins out of control, the implications are unknown.

Even from a macro perspective it will certainly have a negative impact on oil and that it will impact the global markets. India can’t be immune as an economy and as market. This is one another element like the US-China trade war and this is a different element of global risk that will have an impact on Indian markets and economy depending upon how it evolves.

How do you see it shaping up globally?

It will have significant impact on global economy if it goes down the wrong path. However, my hope is that in today’s world, there are enough checks and balances and it is not easy for things to spiral out of control, because discussions happen and other countries and UN weighs in.

There are various checks that come in and so the response can’t be knee jerk that somebody can just go and do something. That makes sure that there is a balanced way of approaching things. So my hope is that it will get managed in that context.

Last year we witnessed strong FPI flows into Indian markets but the inflows seem to be getting concentrated in few stocks. Do you see it as a developing risk?

It is a risk. In fact, we have had conversations internally and with others in the system including the regulators and people in the government on the fact that having concentration in handful of stocks cannot be good and broad-basing of the market and participation in many more stocks is needed. You need more liquidity in many more stocks.

We have discussed with the regulator and government as to how we can develop and broad base the market, how we can deepen liquidity in stocks other than Nifty 50 or even beyond top 100 and how to expand that to the next 250-300 stocks.

What is leading to this concentration?

When there is a slowdown or any kind of stress in any financial system, there is always a flight to quality. That is not unique to India and in this flight to quality, people focus only on the best in class, large cap and lower risk stocks and that’s what you are seeing happening. The fact that there have been various governance related issues that have cropped up periodically, many are hesitant and reluctant to take a call in an economy where the growth rate has slowed down.

Another thing you are seeing happening is that increasingly the market is driven more by passive flow. Passive funds are not active stick pickers, they just put in Nifty and if they put there then the money is going in the same 50 stocks. As the passive flow increase, you will see more money flowing into fewer stocks, particularly because the liquify in the next 200 stocks is not sufficient for the passive funds to deploy more and more money. Therefore you need to increase the public float, broaden liquidity in the next 200 stocks, get more institutional participation in markets and further penetrate and deepen the retail participation.

We have to see that markets are more broad based and money managers have more investable companies from quality and liquidity perspective.

How do you think the broad basing could be achieved?

So you need more retail penetration and more institutional participation and you need to increase the public float of companies so that the investible amount that is available is larger than what is available now. And obviously you need more companies to list to raise money in growth capital. In case of retail, the know-your-customer (KYC) compliance could be simplified. One thing that we have suggested is that if an investor has a bank account, which most of them have, why is an incremental KYC required beyond that, since the bank has already done it. So, the on-boarding has to be smoothened.

For institutional participation each regulator has his own requirement of risk appetite, so the regulators will have to enable their respective constituencies to participate in markets. For example you have large insurance companies including LIC but they don’t participate in derivatives market. It is not that they don’t want to but it requires a process, approval and human capital to participate in the F&O market. Institutional participation will add more liquidity and improve price discovery.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App