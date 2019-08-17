USFDA warns Emcure Pharma for ‘failing’ to ‘adequately investigate’ injection sterility issues

Samples of certain injections manufactured by Emcure Pharmaceuticals between 2017 and 2018 were found contaminated with specific disease-causing bacteria, according to a warning letter sent by the US Food and Drug Administration to (USFDA) the firm earlier this month.

The regulator has pointed out that Emcure “failed” to “adequately investigate” these sterility failures, adding that this is not the first time it uncovered such findings at the firm’s facility.

Warning letters are issued when the US drug regulator finds a manufacturer has “significantly” violated FDA regulations. According to the letter issued to Emcure on August 2, the firm failed to thoroughly investigate the presence of ‘bacillus cereus’ growth found in one of its injectable drugs during sterility testing performed on June 4, 2018.

Emcure also failed to adequately investigate sterility failures in another injectible medicine found to contain growth of another type of bacteria, ‘lysinbacillus fusiformis’, during tests performed on November 24, 2017, the FDA said. Batches of amikacin sulfate injection and prochlorperazine edsylate injection manufactured by Emcure were recalled from the US market in May this year “due to microbial growth” detected in one of their sub-lots. According to the USFDA’s latest letter, Emcure’s investigations “substantially” addressed the potential of the batches contaminated during the process of sterility testing (done to check whether the products are free from bacteria and safe for use). However, while the firm pegged “laboratory error” as the most probable root cause for the contamination, it “de-emphasised” the role of potential manufacturing causes.

The microorganisms found during the failing sterility tests were also recovered in the production area “in a six-month time-frame prior to the sterility failures,” according to the USFDA. For instance, the bacillus cereus recovered in June 2018 from the sterility testing of the batch of one of the injections in question had also been recovered in the firm’s vial filling room in December 2017, according to the letter. “Your review of environmental data was insufficient in that it relied too heavily on findings in the laboratory. You concluded that data indicated potential contamination control risks in the testing facility, but did not sufficiently address production failure modes,” stated the USFDA in its letter.

“Your written response provided a table with a retrospective review of container closure integrity test (CCIT) results, but it lacked a comprehensive evaluation of discrepancies, deviations, complaints, and investigations related to a potential container-closure integrity failure mode,” it stated. “Notably, your film has recalled products in the past due to container-closure integrity failures in batches of products that originally passed CCIT studies. Integrity of container-closure systems is critical to ensure product sterility,” it added. Similar observations of “inadequately performed microbiological investigations” were made following a previous inspection of an Emcure facility in August 2017, the USFDA mentioned.

“Repeated failures demonstrate that executive management oversight and control over the manufacture of drugs is inadequate. Your executive management remains responsible for fully resolving all deficiencies, and ensuring ongoing CGMP (current good manufacturing practice) compliance,” it stated. Emailed queries to Emcure’s official email identified on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website remained unanswered by press time Friday.