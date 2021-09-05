Use e-documents only verified on DigiLocker: DoT to telcos on self KYC

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked telecom companies and other telecom licence holders to prepare proof of concept and ensure their systems are ready before allowing them to launch self ‘know your customer’ (KYC) process.

In its communication to the licensees, the DoT has said that for the self KYC process to be approved, all telecom service providers must, on their respective mobile applications, provide customers an option to log in with a separate one-time-password being generated for each log in. Apart from this, the telecom service provider have to ensure that the alternate number provided by the customer is an Indian number.

The DoT has also said that only documents that have been electronically issued and verified by the respective authority on DigiLocker can be used for the self KYC process. Documents uploaded by the customer on DigiLocker will not be used for the process.

This, industry executives said, could become a hurdle in the process to facilitate online and easy home delivery of new mobile phone connections.

“When it comes to documents issued by the central government or by other state governments which use technology better, it will be easy to get the verification of documents from the government locker (Digi Locker). Other state government issued documents are not always available on such platforms. That may be problematic in new customer acquisition,” a senior executive at a private telecom company said.

Currently, customers have to visit the point of sale designated by telcos with printed copies of valid documents along with copies of their photographs.

The documents are then verified with the database of the issuing authority, a copy of which is scanned and maintained by the telco.

Once the proof of concept submitted by the telcos is approved, the DoT plans to make the new system operational in all areas, including in Jammu and Kashmir, North East India and Assam licensed service area.

Following the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, telecom companies had started offering customers the option of delivering the SIM cards directly to their homes.

The companies had then, however, said that they would follow the norms laid out by the government and deliver only in areas which were outside of containment zones.