US import duties on Indian solar panels may hit domestic OEMs

The US’ decision to impose preliminary countervailing duties (CVD) of 126% on solar imports from India comes at a critical juncture. The country’s solar module manufacturing capacity has expanded rapidly and now exceeds 140 gigawatts (GW) per annum.

Industry experts warn that restricted access to export markets such as the US could intensify pricing pressures within India.

Ankit Jain, Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, said the proposed duties and regulatory uncertainty in the US are likely to dampen export volumes from India, which stood at around 3 GW in the last calendar year.

“This could potentially exert pricing pressure on domestic OEMs and impact profitability of solar module manufacturers,” Jain said.