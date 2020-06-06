UP, Rajasthan, WB among 16 states, UTs with joblessness below all-India rate

The all-India unemployment rate for urban males in 2018-19 stood at 12.9 per cent, with Bihar leading among major states with 21.3 per cent. The all-India unemployment rate for urban males in 2018-19 stood at 12.9 per cent, with Bihar leading among major states with 21.3 per cent.

Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Kerala, Goa, Odisha and Punjab were among the 20 states and Union Territories which clocked a higher unemployment rate than the all-India unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent in 2018-19, while the rest of the 16 regions including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and West Bengal recorded lower joblessness rate than the country’s average, details of the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed.

For the age group 15 years and above, the unemployment rate for the major states higher than the overall rate of 5.8 per cent was recorded as: Delhi (10.4 per cent), Bihar (9.8 per cent), Haryana (9.3 per cent), Kerala (9.0 per cent), Goa (8.7 per cent), Punjab (7.4 per cent) and Odisha (7.0 per cent).

The National Statistical Office had on Thursday released the PLFS for 2018-19, which showed that unemployment rate inched slightly lower to 5.8 per cent from 6.1 per cent a year ago.

Among the youth in the age group 15-29 years, for which the all-India unemployment rate stood at 17.3 per cent in 2018-19, the highest unemployment among the major states was recorded in Kerala (35.2 per cent), followed by Bihar (30.9 per cent), Telangana (27.4 per cent), Goa (24.2 per cent), Tamil Nadu (24 per cent), Uttarakhand (23.5 per cent) and Delhi (22.5 per cent). States such as Rajasthan (16.6 per cent), Maharashtra (14.9 per cent), Karnataka (11.8 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (10.4 per cent) and Gujarat (8.4 per cent) fared better with lower unemployment rates than the all-India rate of 17.3 per cent.

High joblessness among graduates was visible in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, where unemployment rate of urban males was recorded at a higher rate than the national average. The all-India unemployment rate for urban males in 2018-19 stood at 12.9 per cent, with Bihar leading among major states with 21.3 per cent.

