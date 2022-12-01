scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Unemployment rate rises to three-month high at 8% in November: CMIE

The unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96 per cent, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55 per cent, the CMIE data showed on Thursday.

In October this year, the urban joblessness was at 7.21 per cent and the rural unemployment rate was at 8.04 per cent.

The country’s unemployment rate rose to a three-month high at 8 per cent during November, according to data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96 per cent, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55 per cent, the CMIE data showed on Thursday.

In October this year, the urban joblessness was at 7.21 per cent and the rural unemployment rate was at 8.04 per cent.

Among the states, Haryana continued to have the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 30.6 per cent, followed by Rajasthan at 24.5 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 23.9 per cent, Bihar at 17.3 per cent and Tripura at 14.5 per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

The states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in the previous month are Chhattisgarh at 0.1 per cent, Uttarakhand 1.2 per cent, Odisha at 1.6 per cent, Karnataka 1.8 per cent and Meghalaya at 2.1 per cent.

India’s unemployment rate in October was at 7.77 per cent, while in September it was at a low of 6.43 per cent, according to the data.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 08:50:40 pm
Next Story

Bhim Army chief shares stage with Akhilesh in Rampur, says ‘Oppn is coming together’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close