UAE early harvest deal next month, says Goyal

The early harvest trade agreement between India and the UAE, set to be concluded over the next month, will lead to an rise in trade of agricultural goods and services trade, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Monday. The deal is expected to liberalise tariffs on the trade of certain goods between the two countries before a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) is concluded later in 2022.

“The new agreement will actually have a lot of new additions in the trade basket in services, like adventure tourism, hospitality (and) medical work between the two countries”, he said at the India Global Forum UAE 2021 event.