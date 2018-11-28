BJP retaliates to Cong charge on GDP, says economy grew more under PM Modi

BJP Wednesday released a graph in retaliation to Congress and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s allegations in September over India’s GDP growth prospects. In a tweet, BJP said Chidambaram’s argument that UPA’s growth was better than NDA’s stood demolished as per a new series, which used 2011-12 as the base year instead of 2004-05.

“Congress and P Chidambaram’s only argument that our growth was better than yours stands demolished when brought on par, basis GDP growth measured by new series, over the UPA and NDA eras!” BJP tweeted.

Congress and P Chidambaram's only argument that our growth was better than yours stands demolished when brought on par, basis GDP growth measured by new series, over the UPA and NDA eras! pic.twitter.com/hHqLHKGlr2 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 28, 2018

The graphic showed that the average GDP growth under Manmohan Singh was 6.7 per cent while under Narendra Modi it was 7.35 per cent.

Chidambaram had earlier said India’s GDP growth would “not be so favourable” in the third and fourth quarters, despite it growing at 8.2 per cent in the current fiscal’s first quarter. “Going forward, the base effect will not be so favourable. And when we reach Q3 and Q4, the rate of growth may decline and the annual growth rate may be more or less like last year’s,” he had said on Twitter.

According to PTI, as per reports released on Wednesday, the country’s GDP growth is expected to decelerate to 7.6 per cent in the September quarter from 8.2 per cent as recorded in the June quarter.

Growth is likely to continue to be under pressure for the remainder of the current fiscal as well. In FY19, the economy will grow at 7.1 per cent, economists at private sector lender Axis Bank said in the report that was earlier predicted by Chidambaram.